23-year-old Huddersfield Town man drawing League One loan interest

Huddersfield Town striker Kyle Hudlin is attracting League One loan interest but the Terriers are yet to decide whether they’ll let him out or not, as per Darren Witcoop.

Huddersfield Town man Hudlin first made a name for himself with National League side Solihull Moors.

Standing at 6’9″, the 23-year-old emerged from the club’s youth ranks and into the first-team picture. He managed 15 goals in 62 games, helping them get to the National League play-off final before earning a move up the ladder to Huddersfield.

The Terriers sent him out on loan to AFC Wimbledon for the first half of last season and now, Hudlin is wanted temporarily again.

Reporter Witcoop has said on Twitter that League One sides are showing an interest in the towering striker. However, the Terriers are yet to make a decision on his immediate future.

Huddersfield’s giant striker Kyle Hudlin is the subject of loan interest from League One clubs. The Terriers remain undecided whether Hudlin, who stands at 6ft 9ins, leaves again on loan this season. #htfc #terriers — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 27, 2023

Hudlin is yet to make his competitive debut for Huddersfield Town’s first-team but he has been involved in Neil Warnock’s side over pre-season.

Town’s attacking options

As it stands, Huddersfield have a fair few strikers at their disposal, but it remains to be seen just who figures in Warnock’s plans for next season.

Youngsters Pat Jones and Kian Harratt will both be hopeful of a breakthrough season. Kieran Phillips, Danny Ward and Jordan Rhodes are among the other options, while versatile forward Josh Koroma can play anywhere across the front three too.

Tyreece Simpson has joined Northampton Town on loan and it could be that he’s not the only Town striker to head out temporarily. The door may well open for Hudlin too amid League One interest but time will tell whether or not he’s got a spot in Warnock’s squad.

At his height, Hudlin will be a nuisance at any level and after some promising showings in pre-season, he may well get a shot to impress in the Championship.