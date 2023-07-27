2 players who could realistically sign for Northampton Town in the coming weeks

Northampton Town are preparing for life in League One next season under Jon Brady.

Northampton Town were promoted from League Two alongside Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Carlisle United last term after finishing 3rd in the table.

They have been linked with a few players so far this summer as they look to bolster their squad. Here is a look at two players who they could realistically sign in the coming weeks…

Alex Lowry

Northampton are believed to be keen on a loan move for the 20-year-old, as per the Daily Record, as they look to add to their midfield department following the expiration of Marc Leonard’s temporary deal from Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of the last campaign.

Lowry has been on the books at Ibrox for his whole career to date and has been a key player for the Gers’ B team over recent years. He has made 14 first-team appearances for the Scottish giants but isn’t a guaranteed starter with Michael Beale’s side and an exit isn’t beyond the realms of possibility this summer, with Brady believed to be keen on bringing him to Sixfields.

Jesse Debrah

The defender is a free agent following his departure from National League outfit FC Halifax Town and he is available now as he weighs up his next move in the game. Reporter Alan Nixon has claimed on his Patreon that the Cobblers are eyeing a swoop for him this summer along with Notts County and he would be a useful long-term acquisition.

Debrah, 22, rose up through the youth ranks at Millwall but didn’t make a senior appearance for the Lions and instead gained experience out on loan in non-league at Billericay Town, Eastbourne Borough and Dulwich Hamlet. He then joined Halifax in 2021 and has since been a key player for the Yorkshire club.