2 players who could realistically sign for Lincoln City in the coming weeks

Lincoln City have had an active summer as they prepare for another season in League One under Mark Kennedy.

Lincoln City have delved into the market to land the likes of Tyler Walker, Jaden Brown and Reeco Hackett.

The Imps have been linked with a few more players over recent times. Here is a look at two reported targets that they could realistically land in the coming weeks…

Nico Jones

Lincoln are currently casting their eyes over the young defender, as reported by The Real EFL, and will have a big decision to make as to whether to offer him a deal. The 21-year-old, who is a former Republic of Ireland youth international, was released by Premier League side Brentford at the end of last month and is weighing up his next move in the game.

Jones had spells at Fulham and Oxford United before the Bees swooped to land him in 2021 and he has been with the London club for the last two years. He has the potential to grow and develop in the future and could prove to be a useful long-term acquisition by Kennedy’s side if they land him.

Jack Moylan

The Imps have been linked with the 21-year-old recently, as per the Independent, and he has caught the eye playing for Shelbourne in the League of Ireland. He joined them in 2021 after rising up through the youth ranks at Bohemians and has since been a hit at Tolka Park.

He has made 57 appearances in all competitions for the Dublin club and has fired in 19 goals from midfield. He would add more competition and depth to Lincoln’s ranks ahead of the 2023/24 campaign if they are able to get a deal over the line.