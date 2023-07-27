2 players who could realistically sign for Carlisle United in the coming weeks

Carlisle United gained promotion to League One after beating Stockport County in the League Two play-off final last season.

Carlisle United have seen a few players leave the club this summer such as attackers Kristian Dennis and Omari Patrick.

Paul Simpson will be looking to bring in some reinforcements before the new campaign starts. With that in mind, here is a look at two reported targets who they could sign in the coming weeks…

Marc Leonard

Carlisle are reportedly interested in loaning in the Brighton and Hove Albion youngster to bolster their midfield department. According to Football Insider, he is on their radar along with fellow third tier clubs Charlton Athletic and Fleetwood Town in this window.

Leonard, 21, helped Northampton Town get promoted alongside the Cumbrians last term and was a hit with Jon Brady’s side. His chances of breaking into the Seagulls’ first-team in the Premier League are slim and another temporary exit wouldn’t be a surprise this summer to help further boost his development.

Dan Langley

He is currently on trial at Brunton Park following the expiration of his contract at Newcastle United at the end of June, as per the News & Star, and he has been weighing up his options as a free agent over recent times. The ball is very much in Carlisle’s court regarding this particular pursuit and he would provide them with more competition and depth between the sticks if they decide to lodge him an offer.

The 22-year-old rose up through the ranks of the Toon Army and was a regular for the North East outfit at their various different youth levels during his time there. He also had loan spells away at Gateshead and Spennymoor Town.