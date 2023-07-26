Wrexham take interest in 11-goal Barnsley man

Wrexham are plotting an ambitious move for Barnsley striker James Norwood, says Alan Nixon.

Norwood, 32, joined Barnsley ahead of last season and went on to net 11 goals in 42 League One outings during his maiden seaosn at Oakwell.

He’s now in the final year of his contract in South Yorkshire and Nixon has revealed on his Patreon that League Two new boys Wrexham are plotting an ambitious swoop for the experienced striker.

Norwood is approaching his 500th career appearance. He’s netted 179 goals in his career so far having played for the likes of Tranmere Rovers, Forest Green Rovers, and Ipswich Town.

So far this summer, Wrexham have signed Will Boyle from Huddersfield Town, and they’re expected to make some more impressive signings as they vie for consecutive promotions under owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.