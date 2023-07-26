Watford set to beat Swansea City in loan pursuit of PL man

Fabrizio Romano says that Jamal Lewis will leave Newcastle United and join Watford on loan this summer.

Lewis, 25, has been liked with a loan exit from Newcastle United this summer, with Watford and Swansea City among the teams to have been linked with a potential swoop.

And now Romano has revealed on Twitter that the defender will leave St James’ Park on a temporary basis, joining up with Valerien Ismael’s Watford for the 2023/24 campaign.

Romano tweeted:

🟡⚫️ Jamal Lewis will leave #NUFC to join Watford on loan.

The 30-cap Northern Ireland international spent four years at Norwich City before Newcastle United snapped him up in 2020, and he’s since made 36 total appearances for the Magpies.

Lewis helped Norwich City earn promotion from the Championship during the 2018/19 season, earning himself a spot in the EFL Team of the Season and also the PFA Championship Team of the Year too.