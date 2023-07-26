‘Underwhelming’ – How will Rotherham United fare in the 2023/24 Championship season?

Last season was an eventful one for Rotherham United. Losing Paul Warne and replacing him with Matt Taylor who went on to guide the Millers to a very commendable 19th place finish.

And going into the next season, Rotherham will once again have their backs against the wall, with many already tipping them to struggle in the upcoming campaign.

But how do our writers think the Millers will fare?

Luke Phelps

“As long as Rotherham are in the Championship, bookies will tip them to struggle. And whilst they did very well last season, working on a typically tight budget and pulling off the odd scalp, I really think the next season is going to be more difficult for them.

“The level of quality in the Championship has shot up this summer and Rotherham’s transfer business so far has been fairly underwhelming.

“Losing Chiedozie Ogbene is a huge blow and I think the sale of Conor Washington is a strange one. There’s not many teams I would back to finish below Rotherham next season, and I hope I’m proved wrong when I say think they’re going down.”

Prediction: Relegated.

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Rotherham United did well last time out to avoid relegation with minimal fuss. They ended up 19th and typically a team in this position would now be talking about how to move up and stabilise, however I’m not sure that’s the case here.

“The Championship competition is growing stronger by the week this summer and I am not convinced Rotherham United’s business so far has kept them to within touching distance of their rivals.

“I can’t see them being cut well adrift this season, but I can see them struggling and I think surviving relegation again will be a bridge too far with Leaguye One football around the corner.”

Prediction: Relegated