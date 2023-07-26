‘That depends’ – Euro club manager has his say on links to £18m Southampton man

Southampton striker Paul Onuachu is attracting attention from his former club Genk, and their manager Wouter Vrancken has had his say on the rumours in an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws (via Sport Witness).

Southampton signed Onuachu on February 1st for a reported £18million, but failed to find the net in 11 appearances for the Saints in the Premier League. Following their relegation to the Championship they may look to ship out players in the hopes of improving their squad to give themselves the best chance of promotion back to the top flight.

One player they could see as surplus to requirements is Onuachu, and with former side Genk reportedly keen and having entered into talks already according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, this is a move which could materialise before the transfer window closes.

Speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws (via Sport Witness), Genk boss Vrancken spoke out about a potential switch, confirming that he would welcome him back on a deal which suits them, as they would not be able to afford a fee in the region of what they sold him for six months ago.

“That depends on him, doesn’t it?” he said.

“He was sold for around €18m; I believe – I’m not aware of those numbers. The bottom line is that we don’t want to trade in that category, no.

“[New signing] Bonsu Baah was also a solid investment, but that’s about the limit for us. Antwerp and Club [Brugge] can go to double that.”

Too expensive for Genk?

According to Sport Witness, Baah was reportedly signed for a fee in the region of €5.2million, meaning they wouldn’t want to go too much higher should they pursue a deal for Onuachu. It is likely that should Southampton want to cash in, they will want to recuperate the majority of what they paid to Genk initially.

A loan deal could be far more beneficial to all parties. Genk would get a player who performed well for them back on their books, and Southampton would allow him to develop elsewhere before returning back to St Mary’s, possibly as a better player and ready to make an impact in England.

At 29 years of age however, Onuachu isn’t necessarily one that the Saints need to be keeping hold of for longer than necessary, as his transfer value will decrease with every passing transfer window. If they are looking to sell, they may need to cut their losses this time, and Genk could be the beneficiaries.