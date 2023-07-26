Sunderland shelve star man’s contract talks amid pre-season concerns

Sunderland have shelved contract talks with winger Patrick Roberts amid concerns over his attitude during pre-season training, as per Sunderland Nation.

Sunderland signed Roberts in winter 2022 and since then, the former Manchester City and Fulham youngster has been an influential performer. He managed five goals and seven assists in 42 games last season, thoroughly impressing on the right-hand side.

His current deal with the Black Cats runs until next summer but now, a new update has emerged on his contract situation.

As per Sunderland Nation, plans to hold talks over a new deal have been shelved after concerns emerged over Roberts’ attitude during pre-season. Sunderland still hope to hold onto the winger and they believe the matter will ‘settle back down’, but discussions have been pushed back to later this year and they’re not as confident an agreement will be reached.

Roberts has played 65 times for the club since signing, chipping in with seven goals and eight assists.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

Time will tell

It remains to be seen just how this situation develops but fingers crossed this one can be resolved between Roberts and the club. He’s an influential player for Tony Mowbray and while Sunderland are open to sales, the 26-year-old is someone who could be important and tricky to replace on the cheap.

Sunderland aren’t a club who will be keen to lose an asset on the cheap either, so it could be that they pursue a quick resolution to the matter. Losing him for nothing next summer if he doesn’t sign a new deal definitely won’t appeal to the hierarchy, potentially opening the door to a sale later in the window or in the winter if the situation can’t be solved.

The hope will be that any concerns over Roberts wane over time though and he commits his future to the club.