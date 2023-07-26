Sunderland receive Ross Stewart blow with move away now looking likely

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has rejected Sunderland’s latest contract offer with a move away now looking likely, as per Sunderland Nation.

Stewart, 26, made just 13 Championship appearances for Sunderland last season. He scored ten goals and assisted a further three in the second tier but two serious injuries saw him miss the large majority of the campaign.

The Black Cats finished in the top six primarily without Stewart last season, but the Scottish striker proved his ability to perform in the Championship.

With Stewart entering the final year in his Sunderland contract negotiations have been ongoing for sometime now, but despite Kristjaan Speakman remaining optimistic of striking an agreement, it seems discussions are now dead in the water.

The latest update suggests Stewart has rejected Sunderland’s latest proposal and that could be their last. It’s said Stewart is keen on a move to Southampton with Sunderland unable to compete with the wages the Saints can offer.

The inevitable blow

Question marks have surrounded Stewart’s future for a long time. Now, it seems fans have finally got clarity on the situation and Sunderland must now look to move on.

With just over a week remaining until the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign Sunderland are left with just one striker at the club, not counting Stewart.

This means Speakman will have to bring in bodies in this area and given last season’s lack of depth up top it will be hoped Sunderland bring in more than one. Replacing Stewart’s goals is not going to be easy and doing it so close to the season will be even harder with many players now settled at their new club.

The Championship season looks set to be tougher than ever and Sunderland’s chances could rest on the moves they make in the window in the next few weeks.