Stockport County boss Dave Challinor provides update on future of key man

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor has said the club haven’t received any offers for Will Collar this summer.

Stockport County will be keen to keep hold of the midfielder for next season as they look to claw themselves out of League Two.

Collar, 26, has been a key player for the Hatters over recent campaigns and still has a couple of years left on his contract at Edgeley Park.

Challinor has provided this update on the player’s future, as per the official club YouTube channel: “I’ve seen loads and loads of speculation. Again that’s a positive and negative for us. From my perspective as a coach, there has been no interest in Will.

“There’s been no offers for Will. I know a lot of people are saying ‘he’s going here, he’s going there’ and it’s a ‘done deal’, all that type of thing, but there’s been nothing.”

No offers for Stockport ace

It was reported earlier this year by LancashireLive that Championship side Blackburn Rovers were looking at Collar. However, nothing has materialised since then which is good news for Stockport.

The Sussex-born man rose up through the ranks at Brighton and Hove Albion and went on to play once for the Seagulls’ first-team in a Carabao Cup clash against Southampton back in 2018.

He then had a two-year spell up in Scotland with Hamilton Academical before he was allowed to join the Hatters back in 2021.

Collar hasn’t looked back since and helped Challinor’s side win the National League title in 2022 ahead of Wrexham. He has made exactly 100 appearances for the North West club in all competitions to date and has chipped in with 25 goals, 13 of which came last term.

He has adapted well to the step up to the Football League and if he stays fit, he can be one of the most gifted players in the league. Stockport’s first match of the 2023/24 campaign is at home to Gillingham next Saturday as they aim to start with a win in front of their own fans.