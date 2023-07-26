‘Right up there’ – How will Bolton Wanderers fare in the 23/24 League One season? Prediction

Bolton Wanderers made it to the League One play-offs last season and promotion will be the goal for Ian Evatt’s side once again in the new campaign.

Bolton Wanderers have made seven signings this summer as they gear up for the 2023/24 season. The hope will be that the new additions can help them make a long-awaited return to Championship football after losing out to Barnsley in the play-offs earlier this year.

Expectations will be high among supporters and here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for Bolton Wanderers’ 2023/24 campaign…

James Ray

“I have no doubt that Bolton Wanderers will be right up there next season. After some seriously tough years, they’ve been moving in the right direction and under Evatt, I believe they will be a Championship club sooner rather than later.

“However, I’m hesitant to say for definite that they’ll get automatic promotion for now. They still need more depth in key areas such as centre-back after they were dealt a big blow with George Johnston’s ACL injury earlier in pre-season. An attacking midfielder wouldn’t go amiss too, although they do have some versatile attackers who can play in various roles.

“The signing of Carlos Mendes Gomes looks like a fantastic bit of business and I can see him having a big impact.

“I won’t say automatic promotion at the moment, but Wanderers will definitely be in the fight. This should be a good season for them.”

Prediction: Fighting for automatic promotion

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Bolton Wanderers proved they were on the right path last season. They were quite unlucky not to reach the play-off final and Evatt has them playing some very good football.

“They have lost some strong talent, but their incomings so far are exciting and there’s likely more to come between now and September.

“Evatt will undoubtedly be looking at the third tier this summer and believing his side have a very good chance of getting over the line this time around and the fans deserve it with the club finally heading in the right direction after a fair bit of turmoil in recent years.

“I’m not sure they’re quite at the level to finish in the automatic promotion spots, but I am confident in their ability to comfortably finish inside the play-offs once again.”

Prediction: Top 6