‘Quietly optimistic’ – How will Watford fare in the 23/24 Championship season? Prediction

Watford go into the 2023/24 campaign under a new manager in Valerien Ismael.

Watford have appointed and sacked some talented managers in recent seasons – Rob Edwards being the most recent example. Ismael is another coach with credentials but how long he’ll be given to impress remains the question.

He came in early in the summer and he’s made some good signings so far, whilst also overseeing the recent sale of Ismaila Sarr to Marseille.

Losing Sarr and Joao Pedro is a blow for Watford who could yet have some spending money for the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Here, some of our writers predict how Watford will fare in the 2023/24 Championship campaign…

Luke Phelps

“Despite losing Pedro and Sarr, and despite a very difficult 2022/23 season, I’m quietly optimistic about how Watford will fare in the 2023/24 campaign.

“Ismael perhaps did an understated job at West Brom. His style of football may not be what everyone wants to see but he can get results, and if he’s given enough time at Watford then we could see a decent side emerge.

“The Hornets still need a bit of star quality to replace the likes of Pedro and Sarr. But they have a relatively balanced squad and some good players across the pitch.

“Expectations need to be managed, but I think a top 10 finish would be a good achievement for Watford and a plausible one if Ismael isn’t sacked within the first few weeks.”

Prediction: Top 10

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

James Ray

“I rate Ismael as a manager and feel like he could certainly do a good job with Watford. However, I’m just not convinced the squad will be able to get the club back into the promotion fight. The scrap at the top of the division is going to be a seriously competitive one and I just don’t think the Hornets are good enough across the whole squad just yet.

“With some more new signings and solid replacements for Pedro and Sarr they could get into the play-off fight but I’m just not convinced at the moment. Backing a manager for the long-term would go a long way but just when you think the hierarchy might finally learn their lesson, another boss is sacked.

“I’ll say top half for Watford. They should be in the pack of sides chasing the play-offs, but I don’t think they have enough to break back into the top six at this stage.”

Prediction: Top half