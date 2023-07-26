Plymouth Argyle linked with 3 potential new signings this month including Stoke City man

Plymouth Argyle were promoted from League One last season alongside Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday and have been busy on the transfer front this summer.

Plymouth Argyle will be looking to make a good account of themselves in the Championship next term under Steven Schumacher.

They have been linked with a host of different players this month. Firstly, the Pilgrims are said to be keen on landing Everton midfielder Lewis Warrington.

TEAMtalk claim the 20-year-old is in talks over a loan switch to Home Park. He would get more game time under his belt in the second tier which would help boost his development.

Warrington, who is from Birkenhead, has been on the books at Goodison Park for his whole career to date and has had temporary spells away from the Premier League outfit in the Football League at Tranmere Rovers and Fleetwood Town over recent years.

Stoke City defender Connor Taylor is believed to be on Plymouth’s transfer radar at the moment, as per Bristol Live. He could be seen as someone to bolster their options at the back as the club prepare for life in a higher division.

The centre-back has spent time away from the bet365 Stadium on loan at Bristol Rovers in the past to get some experience. The Pirates are also apparently interested in landing him in this window meaning there is competition.

Schumacher has left the door open for Aston Villa midfielder Finn Azaz to return. He scored eight goals in 39 games in all competitions during his loan spell and was a real hit as he helped the South West outfit get promoted from the third tier.

The boss has said, as per PlymouthLive: “If we could bring him back I would like to bring him back because he is a good player, if he wants to come back. We will have to see.”