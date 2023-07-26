Oxford United in pole position to secure loan deal for Everton prodigy

Oxford United are leading the race to sign Everton youngster Stanley Mills on loan, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

Oxford United have made six new signings so far this summer. They’ve brought in Ruben Rodrigues, Mark Harris, Josh McEachran and Jordan Thorniley on permanent deals while James Beadle and Fin Stevens have signed temporarily.

It seems the U’s could return to the loan market for another fresh face too amid new claims from TEAMtalk.

They state that Oxford are leading the chase to sign Everton youngster Stanley Mills on a temporary basis. Sean Dyche is ready to let the youngster head out on loan this summer to give him a shot at regular minutes and while multiple EFL sides have asked about the 19-year-old, Liam Manning’s Yellows front the race.

Mills plays as a right-winger primarily and he’s been prolific there at youth level. He netted 13 goals in 21 games across all competitions last season and will be hoping to bring that into the first-team game.

Another option out wide

Should Mills make the move to the Kassam Stadium, he’ll be competing for a spot in the side that looks like it could be up for grabs. Billy Bodin is a natural on the right but he played primarily on the left last season before finding success in the middle towards the end of the season.

Other wingers on the books include Josh Murphy, Marcus Browne and Yanic Wildschut while youngster Gatlin O’Donkor can play out wide too. James Henry is another but, when fit, he has been playing central more often that not in recent times.

Mills looks like a bright prospect and one who could have a solid impact in League One but time will tell whether or not the move will come to fruition.