Oxford United emerge as frontrunners to sign Championship striker on loan

Burey, 22, played in 24 Championship games for Millwall last season scoring just one and assisting another.

The versatile attacker can play on either flank or down the middle, but has struggled to find form at Millwall since joining from AFC Wimbledon’s youth sides.

Burey has now had a total of three seasons in and around the senior side in the second tier, but he has struggled to hit the ground running in all of them.

Manager Gary Rowett has previously said this summer his future at the club is in doubt with the Millwall boss reluctant to play him during pre-season due to speculation on whether he’d be a Millwall player this summer.

Now, it has been claimed that League One’s Oxford United are looking at a loan deal for Burey with the third tier potentially a good opportunity for Burey to find his feet in the senior game.

A crucial period

The 22-year-old still has plenty of time to adapt his game and have a successful career, but the feeling is that this loan spell could be crucial to his future at The Den.

Millwall will be hoping to have another campaign pushing towards the top six of the second tier this season and that would’ve likely seen Burey once again on the fringes of the senior side.

At Oxford United he could become a regular striking option for Liam Manning. The third tier side have already added the likes of Mark Harris and Rúben Rodrigues to their striking department so Burey may be deployed as more of a winger should he complete the move to Oxford United this summer.

It will be hoped the London-born attacker has a solid campaign in League One before returning to Millwall next summer as a more well-rounded player.