Nottingham Forest could make move for £20m-rated Leicester City man later this summer

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi could become an ‘option’ for Nottingham Forest later this summer, the Daily Mail has said.

Leicester City signed Nigerian international Ndidi from KRC Genk in January 2017. For much of his time with the Foxes since he’s been a key player, though his influence waned last season after struggling with a knee injury last year.

The 26-year-old now has a year left on his contract at the King Power and following relegation, he’s one of the players to have been tipped with a move away from the club.

Now, the Daily Mail reports he could be the subject of interest from Nottingham Forest later on in the window.

Steve Cooper’s side are in the market for a new defensive midfielder and Ndidi could be an option Forest turn to later this summer. Leicester are said to value him at £20m, a decent amount for a player now in the final year of his contract.

Heading for the exit?

It seems likely that Ndidi moves on from Leicester City this summer but time will tell just where he ends up.

If he can get back to the levels he was at before his knee injury, whoever brings him in will be getting a fantastic player at £20m. He struggled last season and spent a spell in and out of the side during the middle of the season but at 26, Ndidi still has plenty of years left to get back to the levels that made him one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

From Leicester’s perspective, they’ll know they can still get a decent fee for Ndidi and the money from a sale could go a long way to reinvesting into Enzo Maresca’s squad, though it remains to be seen if and when he’ll make a move away.