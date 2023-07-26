‘Need more depth’ – How will Stockport County fare in the 23/24 League Two season? Prediction

Stockport County were beaten in the League Two play-off final by Carlisle United on penalties last season at Wembley.

It was a harsh defeat for the Hatters after such a gruelling season and they will be eager to bounce back with promotion in the upcoming campaign.

Dave Challinor has delved into the transfer market to bring in the likes of Nick Powell, Ibou Touray, Jordan Smith, Jayden Richardson and Billy Chadwick to bolster his squad.

Here, our writers predict how they think Stockport will fare in the 2023/24 season…

Harry Mail

“Stockport would have been promoted last season if they hadn’t started so slowly. Therefore, they need to ensure they win a few of their early fixtures this time around to help pick up some momentum from the get-go.

“Injuries were also cruel to them last term. Striker Kyle Wootton and key midfielder Will Collar missed important matches near the end and were missed so the Hatters will hope that they can keep their most prized assets fit.

“Nick Powell is an eye-catching addition and if he stays injury-free, there is no reason why he shouldn’t set League Two alight. The former Manchester United man has been playing regularly in the Championship over recent years and should arguably be playing at a higher level.

“Stockport have a lot of quality but need more depth in their squad in my opinion if they are to push for the top three.”

Prediction: Top seven

James Ray

“After last season, the goal will be to avoid the play-offs and get automatic promotion this time around. I think the Hatters have got a good chance of getting there too, even with League Two looking as strong as it does coming into the new campaign.

“There’s some real star power in this County squad with Nick Powell on the books and if he stays, it could be a bit season for Will Collar. Ibou Touray adds leadership and experience at the back and goalkeeper Jordan Smith will be determined to impress as he looks to become a regular starter.

“With a couple more additions to add further depth – especially at the back – I can see Stockport being right in the scrap for the automatic spots. I’m not sure if they’ll get it but they’ll likely get a top seven spot, it’s just a case of how far beyond that can they go.”

Prediction: Fighting for automatics