‘Might struggle’ – How will Leeds United fare in the 23/24 Championship season? Prediction

Leeds United are returning to the Championship after a three-year stay in the Premier League.

And not too many know what to make of Leeds United ahead of next season. The club had a prolonged managerial search but they seem to have landed on a good appointment in Daniel Farke, who got his first summer signing over the line last week in Ethan Ampadu.

But it seems like Leeds are still well behind in their plans for next season and with the likes of Leicester City and Southampton making a few more moves in the transfer market, earning an immediate return to the Premier League is certainly going to be tough for the Whites.

Here, our writers predict how they think Leeds United will fare in the 2023/24 Championship season…

Luke Phelps

“Of the three relegated teams, I think Leeds might struggle the most next season. That’s as things stand though – so far they’ve not done enough in the transfer market and with Farke having come in late, the likes of Leicester and Southampton have had a bit more time to work under their new manager.

“That being said, of the three relegated teams, I think Leeds have the best playing squad. There’s been some departures and some more are looking likely, but if Farke can keep the bulk of last season’s squad then I think Leeds certainly have a chance next season.

“I’m expecting a few more signings to arrive in this summer’s transfer window and if some big names can arrive then Leeds might well be in the title race. Most will assume that of Leeds United next season but realistically, I think a top six finish is what they’ll achieve.”

Prediction: Top six

James Ray

“If Leeds United can start to pick up their transfer business, hopes for the new season will start to increase. Ethan Ampadu’s arrival shows they’re moving in the right direction while speculation is ramping up over Karl Darlow and Glen Kamara, who would both be great additions.

“As it stands though, I think they might just fall short of the automatic promotion spots. The top two will be the aim after relegation for I feel they’ll have to settle for the play-offs.

“As said before, with more signings they could easily be right in the fight at the summit. For now though, I’ll settle with the top-six.”

Prediction: Play-offs