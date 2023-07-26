Leicester City looking to secure free transfer swoop for winger after Chelsea exit

Leicester City are in advanced talks to sign Silko Thomas after his exit from Chelsea, the Evening Standard has said.

Leicester City are preparing for a promotion fight after their surprise relegation from the Premier League. The main focus has been potential departures this summer, but Enzo Maresca and co are keen to add some fresh faces to their ranks too.

Now, links with a new target have emerged from the Evening Standard.

They report that the Foxes are in advanced talks over a move for free agent winger Silko Thomas. The 19-year-old is available for nothing after his Chelsea deal expired earlier this summer, freeing him to find a new club on a free transfer.

Thomas had spent his entire youth career with Chelsea, finding game time with both the U18s and U21s. Pastures new await him this summer though and with talks ongoing, it seems the King Power could be a destination.

One for the future

While Leicester City have shown they have the finances to get high profile deals done, they’re wise to be in the market for signings like this. Thomas would be a low-risk addition to their ranks and if he comes good on his potential, they could definitely reap the rewards in the years to come.

The winger can play on either the left or right-hand side and is yet to make his senior debut, so he could be more of an academy signing to start with rather than someone who comes into Maresca’s plans right away.

While work goes into tempting Thomas to the King Power, Maresca will be hoping more ground is being made up on senior additions as he builds a new-look City side ready to fight it out at the top of the Championship.