Leicester City linked with 6 potential new signings this month including Middlesbrough man

Leicester City under new boss Enzo Maresca have made a positive start to the summer transfer window, and as we enter the final month of the window, it looks like the Foxes could yet make a few more impressive signings.

So far this summer, Harry Winks, Conor Coady, and Mads Hermansen have all joined Leicester City on permanent deals, whilst Callum Doyle has joined on loan from Manchester City.

Those arrivals have coincided with the departures of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes and it looks like there could be a few more expensive player sale this summer, with names like Kelechi Iheanacho and Timothy Castagne in demand.

There’s been some names who’ve been linked with Leicester but who have since sealed moves elsewhere, including Shea Charles who’s signed for Southampton, Cho Gue-sung who’s joined FC Midtjylland, Milos Kerkez who’s signed for Bournemouth, and Burnley’s James Trafford, and whilst it’s a lengthy list, there’s still some available players on the Foxes’ radar.

It looks like Maresca is desperate to bolster his attacking and wing departments this summer given the exits of names like Maddison and Barnes, and two potential additions could be Stephy Mavididi and Amad Diallo.

Montpellier man Mavididi was linked earlier in the month and it was recently revealed by Fabrizio Romano that a deal for the ex-Arsenal youngster was very advanced, though an official signing is yet to be announced. Diallo meanwhile has a growing number of suitors in the Championship but Manchester United are yet to make a decision on his future – Leicester joined the race for his signature earlier in the month.

Another potential attacking addition could be Cole Palmer from Manchester City (Alan Nixon on Patreon), who looks set to seal a loan exit this summer.

Lillestrom striker Akor Adams has also been linked with a move to the King Power recently. The Nigerian is said to be of interest to the likes of Leicester, Middlesbrough, and Watford, having made a strong start to the Norwegian campaign with 15 goals in 15 league games so far.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough’s Paddy McNair was reported to be a surprise target for Leicester City earlier in the month, though nothing has been said of that move since, whilst more recent reports have suggested that the Foxes are close to signing released Chelsea prospect Silko Thomas.

Leicester have spent well so far this summer and whilst it looks like they might have a couple more big signings in their arsenal, a few loan signings now looks likely and if Maresca can get the likes of Diallo or Palmer in, then the Italian would have a very strong-looking side ahead of next season.