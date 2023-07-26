League One side cast eyes over free agent after Brentford exit

Lincoln City are taking a look at Nico Jones on trial following his departure from Brentford, as per The Real EFL.

Lincoln City are casting their eyes over the centre-back as they weigh up a potential future move.

Jones, 21, is a free agent after Brentford’s decision to cut ties with him at the end of last season and he is currently considering his options in the game.

The Real EFL report that he played in the Imps’ most recent friendly clash against League Two outfit Grimsby Town.

Lincoln eyeing defender

Jones could prove to be a shrewd addition for Lincoln if they decide to offer him a deal. He has the potential to grow and develop with them down the line so would be a useful long-term addition for Mark Kennedy’s side.

In the short-term, he could provide competition and depth to their defensive department. The Londoner was on the books at Fulham as a youngster and rose up through the academy ranks at Craven Cottage before leaving in 2018.

He was subsequently snapped up by Oxford United and went on to make eight first-team appearances for the U’s, three of which came in League One. The defender also had loan spells away from the Kassam Stadium in non-league at Oxford City and Havant and Waterlooville to get some experience under his belt.

Brentford then signed him in August 2021 and he has since been a regular for the B team of the Premier League outfit. However, his contract expired at the end of June and the Bees opted against extending his stay.

Lincoln’s first game of the new season is against Bolton Wanderers away on Saturday 5th August and they have a decision to make in the meantime regarding trialist Jones.