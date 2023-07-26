Ipswich Town linked with 4 potential new signings this month including released Watford man

It’s been a busy month for Ipswich Town as they gear up for their return to the Championship.

Ipswich Town were relegated from the Championship in 2019. It’s been a tough road since, but the Tractor Boys are returning to the Championship with a newfound optimism and a newfound philosophy in the transfer market.

Kieran McKenna has put together a very decent side and many are backing Ipswich to perform well next season. And this month has seen them bring in the likes of Cieran Slicker and George Hirst on permanent deals, with Omari Hutchinson joining on loan – Jack Taylor signed last month.

Elsewhere, names like Joe Pigott have left, whilst Panutche Camara has joined Charlton Athletic on loan for the 2023/24 campaign.

But there’s also been some names who have been linked but haven’t joined as of yet, with one name linked at the start of the month being Craig Cathcart. Darren Witcoop revealed that Ipswich were one of the teams interested in Cathcart, who remains a free agent following his Watford release at the end of last season.

Another centre-back linked with Ipswich Town this month is Arsenal’s Auston Trusty. He impressed on loan at Birmingham City last time round but it seems like Rangers are pushing hardest to sign the USMNT defender as things stand, so a move for Trusty doesn’t look like a huge priority for Ipswich right now.

Elsewhere, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi continues to be linked with a move to Portman Road and Ipswich remain front-runners for his signature ahead of next season. Palace though are said to be holding off on sending him out on loan for the time being, so expect to see Rak-Sakyi’s name in headlines closer towards the end of the summer transfer window.

Lastly, Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon account yesterday that Ipswich Town are among the clubs chasing a deal for Jack Colback. The experienced midfielder was let go by Nottingham Forest this summer and Ipswich, West Brom, and Birmingham City are all said to hold an interest in the 33-year-old.

Ipswich have so far had a fairly subdued but shrewd summer transfer window. It looks like some of their best transfer business is yet to come but in fairness, McKenna doesn’t need to make too many drastic changes ahead of next season, with Ipswich already having a very strong side.