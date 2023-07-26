‘Incredibly tight’ – How will Cardiff City fare in the 2023/24 Championship season? Prediction

Cardiff City narrowly avoided relegation last time around and with the Championship competition looking stronger the Bluebirds could be in danger.

Erol Bulut is the new man at the helm of Cardiff City. The Turkish manager is tasked with keeping the Bluebirds in England’s second tier in an attempt to begin looking up in the next couple of seasons as opposed to looking behind.

It looked likely the Welsh club were heading for the drop at times last season, but they managed to find results when and where needed, but it wasn’t comfortable or pretty.

Here some of our writers look at predicting how Cardiff City will get on in the 2023/24 Championship season…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“The signing of Aaron Ramsey is a huge addition to the club. The former Arsenal man brings a wealth of experience to the side ahead of what is set to be a tough campaign.

“However, despite his quality being a cut above second tier level, I’m not sure he’s enough to turn the club around and keep them from relegation this campaign. Bulut has made further reinforcements across the park, but as have most other Championship sides and there’s nothing really that stands out to me from Cardiff City’s business so far.

“I can see the relegation fight being incredibly tight once again this year, and I don’t think Cardiff City will be cut adrift at any stage, but I also can’t see them having enough to keep their head above water this time around.”

Prediction: Relegation

James Ray

“Cardiff City are a really tough one to call. On paper, they’ve actually got players who could prove pivotal in a survival bid. However, will it come together? I’m really not sure.

“I definitely think they’ll be in and amongst the fight at the bottom of the table and I’m not convinced they’re going to have enough to drag themselves out of it. The Championship is a seriously competitive league this season and honestly, from the bottom to about 6th is a bit of a lottery.

“I don’t think things are looking good for Cardiff though, and I think they could drop to League One.”

Prediction: Relegation