‘In the fight’ – How will Charlton Athletic fare in the 2023/24 League One season? Prediction

Charlton Athletic will be looking to build on a strong start to Dean Holden’s reign as he embarks on his first full season in charge at The Valley.

The Addicks ended the 2022/23 campaign in 10th place. Things are looking bright for them going into the new season too after a takeover was completed, hopefully allowing Holden to further strengthen his ranks after an uncertain period regarding the ownership.

But just how will Charlton Athletic fare in the 2023/24 season? A handful of our writers make their predictions here…

James Ray

“Charlton Athletic’s recent history has brought some tough times and a stretch of divisive or unpopular figures hasn’t exactly helped the mood among supporters. However, that isn’t the case at The Valley anymore.

“Thanks to Dean Holden, the fans have been unified again and the closer relationship between the management, squad and supporters is translating into performances on the pitch. They’ve made some great signings this summer while holding onto key assets, so they could be in the chasing pack for promotion. The arrival of new owners has only increased optimism too.

“Their midfield could be one of the strongest in the league if they all stay fit. Scott Fraser is a fantastic player at this level and George Dobson should be as important as ever. If new signing Panutche Camara can stay fit too, he could be a real star.

“If they can add some more depth in defence and maybe another winger, I believe Charlton will be right in the fight for promotion. I’ll back them for the play-offs.”

Prediction: Play-offs

Luke Phelps

“I think League One is up for grabs next season. I’m not seeing any real standout sides in the race for the title but I think there’s a few teams capable of going all the way – Charlton being one of them.

“They’ve made some really good signings so far this summer and in Dean Holden they have one of the best coaches and managers in the league.

“Charlton just need to start fast and get this new team firing on all cylinders – if not then they could quickly find themselves falling behind the likes of Reading, Bolton, and Blackpool who I think are the other teams in the mix next season.

“I’m expecting big things from Charlton next season, with a top six finish the minimum.”

Prediction: Play-offs