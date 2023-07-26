‘Duff needs time’ – How will Swansea City fare in the 23/24 Championship season? Prediction

Swansea City go into the new season under a new manager in Michael Duff.

Duff has gone from League Two to the Championship in just three seasons. He took Cheltenham Town out of the fourth tier and then almost took Barnsley out of the third last season, replacing Russell Martin at Swansea earlier in the summer.

And he’s wasted no time in putting together a decent looking side. Josh Key, Josh Ginnelly, and Jerry Yates have all signed and all three look like strong additions ahead of the new season.

But how will Swansea City fare in the next Championship campaign? Here, our writers have their say…

Luke Phelps

“After the end of last season, I thought it would be a pretty dire summer for the Swans – Martin leaving, then the likes of Joel Piroe and Matt Grimes looking likely to leave, combined with the release of names like Ryan Manning.

“But Duff’s arrival has coincided with three somewhat surprising, but impressive signings, and now it looks like Swansea will do OK next time round.

“I don’t think they’ll do much better than that, though. Duff needs time to adjust to a new league and to a new side but I think it’s a very steady appointment for the Swans, who I expect to make a few decent loans signing in the latter part of the window.

“All in all, I think a mid-table finish is realistic for Swansea and I think it’d be a solid achievement too.”

Prediction: Mid-table.

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Losing Martin is a blow. The young coach received his fair share of stick for his style of football, but I thought he was a very good man to have in charge at the Swans.

“However, Duff is another coach who excites me. His League One campaign with Barnsley last season was impressive and whilst it remains to be seen whether he can hit the ground running in the Championship, he definitely has the potential to be a very good coach at this level.

“I can see Swansea City having a pretty good campaign, but I’m not sure it’ll be quite enough to sneak them into the top six conversation this time around.”

Prediction: Mid-table