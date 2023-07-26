Departed Sheffield United man on trial at AFC Wimbledon, reporter claims

AFC Wimbledon have handed a trial to Jean Belehouan following his departure from Sheffield United, reports Edmund Brack.

AFC Wimbledon have been taking a look at the free agent defender.

Belehouan, 22, is available after Sheffield United decided against extending his contract after their promotion to the Premier League.

South London Press reporter Brack has said on Twitter that he played for the Dons in their most recent pre-season friendly clash against Portsmouth last time out (see tweet below).

The trialist is Jean Belehouan – ex-Sheffield United youngster #AFCW — Edmund Brack (@EdmundBrack) July 25, 2023

Option for Wimbledon

The door is open for Wimbledon to sign Belehouan for nothing if they are still in the hunt for defensive reinforcements before the start of the new League Two season. They massively underperformed last term and will be hoping for much better in the next campaign.

Johnnie Jackson has delved into the market to bring in the likes of James Ball, Jake Reeves, Ryan Johnson, Armani Little and James Tilley to bolster his ranks, with more arrivals on the cards over the coming weeks too.

Belehouan would give the London club another option to pick from in defence and still has plenty of time on his side to grow and develop in the future.

The Frenchman spent seven years on the books at Manchester United before crossing the Pennines to join Sheffield United in 2017. He has been with the Blades for the last seven seasons but didn’t make a senior appearance for the South Yorkshire outfit.

Instead, he gained experience away from Bramall Lane with loan spells at Boston United, Farsley Celtic and FC Halifax Town and his career is at a bit of a crossroads now as he looks to show what he is all about to Wimbledon.