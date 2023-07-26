Charlton Athletic linked with 4 potential new signings this month including Brighton and Hove Albion man

Charlton Athletic have had an active summer so far as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Charlton Athletic are gearing up for Dean Holden’s first full campaign in charge at The Valley and will be aiming to get promoted back to the Championship.

They have signed the likes of Alfie May, Panutche Camara and Lloyd Jones recently but have been linked with a few targets this month. Firstly, the Addicks are believed to be keen on Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard.

According to Football Insider, the London club are admirers of the 21-year-old along with League One rivals Fleetwood Town and Carlisle United. He spent last term on loan at Northampton Town and helped the Cobblers gain promotion from League Two under Jon Brady.

Football League World claim Holden’s side are interested in free agent defender Tennai Watson. The former Reading man saw his contract at MK Dons expire at the end of last month and is currently weighing up his options.

He made 70 appearances in all competitions during his time with the Dons and chipped in with two goals. Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City have also been credited with an interest in him.

Jack Hunt is said to be on Charlton’s transfer radar, as per Football Insider. The right-back was part of the Sheffield Wednesday side who won the play-offs last season under their former boss Darren Moore but he has been released recently and needs to find a new home in the Football League.

Finally, the Addicks have been linked with Cardiff City striker Isaak Davies along with Portsmouth and Oxford United. Phil Cadden on Twitter has reported that he is wanted and he would provide more competition and depth in attacking areas.