Cardiff City interested in swoop for attacking midfielder, reporter claims

Cardiff City are interested in Arsenal playmaker Charlie Patino, reports Darren Witcoop.

Cardiff City are believed to be keen on luring the youngster back into the Championship ahead of the new season.

Patino, 19, spent last term on loan at Blackpool in the second tier to get some experience under his belt.

The Sunday Mirror’s Witcoop now claims the Bluebirds are among a few clubs targeting a move, with interest also said to be coming from the Premier League and abroad (see tweet below).

Interest growing in signing Arsenal’s Charlie Patino – clubs in Germany & Spain. But Patino wants a permanent exit and PL sides, including #Luton looking at loan. #cardiffcity among Champ clubs keen on structuring a deal but as per @ChrisWheatley a buyback clause means not simple — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 25, 2023

Cardiff eyeing more quality

Patino would inject more quality into Cardiff’s squad as they prepare for Eron Bulut’s first campaign in charge. The teenager would also learn a lot from Aaron Ramsey if he was to make a temporary switch to the Cardiff City Stadium to boost his development.

The England youth international played for St Albans City and Luton Town before Arsenal landed him in 2015. He has since been a regular for the London club at various different levels over recent years.

The Gunners handed him his first professional deal in October 2020 and he scored on his debut a couple of months later in a Carabao Cup clash against Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium. He has since played once more for the top flight giants.

Blackpool came calling 12 months ago and he was given the green light to head to Bloomfield Road. The attacking midfielder went on to make 37 appearances for the Tangerines in all competitions, 34 of which came in the league, and he scored three goals.

The Seasiders were relegated to League One and Patino was a shining light in a struggling team as Cardiff become the latest team to be linked with a move for him in this window.