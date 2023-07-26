‘Can’t rest on their laurels’ – How will Bradford City fare in the 23/24 League Two season? Prediction

Bradford City endured play-off heartbreak last season but this time around, the Bantams will be bidding to go all the way.

Bradford City were defeated by Carlisle United in the play-offs last season. In the 2023/24 campaign, the expectation will be that the Bantams are in the fight for promotion again, with a rise to League One the goal.

Six new signings have been made to prepare the squad for the new season and time will tell just how many more are to follow as Mark Hughes shapes his squad for a promotion push.

With that said, some of our writers give their thoughts on what the new season could hold for Bradford City…

James Ray

“With some strong players onboard and Mark Hughes still at the helm, many will have the Bantams among the favourites for promotion after narrowly missing out last year. However, the fight for promottion is set to be a seriously competitive one, so City will know they can’t rest on their laurels going into the new campaign.

“Top seven should be the absolute minimum with top three the ultimate aim, but I feel like Bradford might be forced into the play-offs again. The experience of this summer’s heartbreak should prepare the well for that fate, so hopefully they’ll be in a decent position if it does come to that.

“Some new signings could push them into the top-three but for now, I’ll say play-offs for the Bantams.”

Prediction: Play-offs

Harry Mail

“Bradford’s best bit of business of this window is keeping hold of striker Andy Cook. He is prolific at League Two level and guarantees goals which will help them once again next season.

“Clubs are spending money in the fourth tier these days and it is becomingly increasing difficult to get out of that league. The Bantams have a good manager in Mark Hughes though and his experience should help them get into the play-offs at least.

“Tyler Smith arrives at Valley Parade with a bit of a point to prove as well following his departure from Hull City in the Championship and if the former Sheffield United man can keep fit, he could score goals as well.

“Bradford will be up there, but whether they can sneak into the top three, I’m not too sure.”

Prediction: Play-offs