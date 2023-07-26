Birmingham City now set to beat Swansea City in transfer pursuit, seven-figure deal agreed

Buchanan, 22, has been heavily linked with a return to England this summer after leaving Derby County for Bremen last year.

Championship duo Birmingham City and Swansea City have both been closely linked with the Englishman, but reports earlier this month claimed that Swansea were set to win the race for Buchanan.

Now though, Football Insider are saying that Birmingham City have agreed a £1.3million deal to sign Buchanan and that Blues are expected to completed the deal within the next 24 hours.

Buchanan will be another impressive addition to Blues’ summer transfer window which has seen the likes of Ethan Laird, Tyler Roberts, Dion Sanderson, Koji Miyoshi, Krystian Bielik, Keshi Anderson, and Siriki Dembele all join John Eustace’s side.

With Derby County, Buchanan made 70 Championship appearances during a three season spell in the first-team after graduating through the club’s youth academy.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Buchahan to Birmingham

Birmingham City’s summer transfer window just continues to impress. Few would’ve thought that Blues would sign some of the names they have, all on permanent deals too, and the addition of Buchanan is another impressive capture.

It’s a blow for Swansea City who really need full-backs this summer and they’ll quickly have to turn their attentions elsewhere with little over a month of the window left.

Blues though are starting to put together a very strong looking side and next season, they might just surprise a few people and challenge towards the top half of the table.

Expect Buchanan’s move to Birmingham City to be very close to being finalised.