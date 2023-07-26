Attacker set to undergo Leicester City medical on Thursday after Foxes agree €7.5m deal

Leicester City have been chasing a deal for ex-Arsenal and Juventus man Mavididi throughout this month. And now Aouna has suggested that a deal has been agreed with the Foxes set to pay Montpellier €7.5million, with a 10% sell-on clause.

Aouna adds that the 25-year-old is set to undergo a medical on Thursday.

🚨🟠🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇩 #Ligue1 | ◉ Accord TOTAL trouvé entre Montpellier et Leicester pour le transfert de Stephy Mavididi. ◉ 7,5M€ + 10% en cas de future revente. ◉ Visite médicale prévue jeudi. pic.twitter.com/0taOFH6QQV — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) July 26, 2023

In three seasons at Montpellier, Mavididi had made 98 total appearances scoring 21 goals and assisting five more along the way.

He looks set to become Enzo Maresca’s fifth summer signing after the likes of Harry Winks, Conor Coady, Mads Hermansen, and Callum Doyle all joined.

The Foxes were in need of attacking additions after the departures of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes and Mavididi looks like an exciting signing for Leicester, with the player surely looking to prove any previous doubters wrong upon his return to England.

A solid capture

Maresca has so far made some really positive signings, bolstering the middle of the pitch effectively. But the wide areas always needed some new names and Mavididi looks like a really good signing for Leicester City.

He’s at a good age, coming back to England after some really positive seasons in France where he asserted himself as a confident goal-scoring winger.

His athleticism and goal-scoring prowess will be very useful in the Championship and given the departure of the likes of Barnes, Mavididi should slot straight into the Foxes XI ahead of the start of the new season next month.

More is needed for Leicester City – perhaps a new striker more than anything – but so far this summer, so good.