‘Almost there’: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Leeds United’s pursuit of PL man

Leeds United are ‘closing in on’ Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, says Fabrizio Romano, with the clubs now ‘waiting to clarify on final details’.

Yesterday, reports revealed that Leeds United were set to win the race for Newcastle United goalkeeper Darlow, 32, who’s been linked with a number of Championship teams this summer.

The experienced shot-stopper spent time on loan at Hull City last season and the Tigers wanted him back, before the likes of Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers joined the race.

But this morning, Romano has all but confirmed Darlow’s imminent move to Elland Road, tweeting:

Leeds United are closing in on Karl Darlow deal as the verbal agreement is in place with Newcastle, waiting to clarify on final details. Almost there ⚪️ #LUFC 🟡⚫️ Jamal Lewis will leave #NUFC to join Watford on loan. 🍒🇷🇴 Andrei Radu will undergo medical at Bournemouth today. pic.twitter.com/oqAtZIUkGI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2023

Ethan Ampadu became Leeds’ first marquee signing of the summer last week, following the likes of young duo Josh McDonald and Lewis Pirie in signing for Farke’s side ahead of next season.

Darlow has 241 career appearances to his name with many of those coming in the Premier League during an eight-year stay at Newcastle United, but he’s played in the second tier with the Magpies, Hull City, and Nottingham Forest.