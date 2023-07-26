28-year-old completes move to new club after Plymouth Argyle exit

Plymouth Argyle’s departed defender James Bolton has joined Scottish side St. Mirren, it has been confirmed.

Plymouth Argyle saw defender Bolton depart at the end of last season, bringing an end to his two-year affiliation with the Pilgrims. He played 22 times for the club across all competitions, with injury limiting his game time.

He’s now heading for pastures new after his spell on the south coast and now, it has been confirmed that he’s heading for a change of scenery in Scotland.

Bolton has signed a deal with Scottish Premiership side St. Mirren. He joins the Paisley outfit on a free transfer after his Argyle release, penning a one-year deal with the club. He comes in to bolster their options at the back, offering himself as either a centre-back or full-back.

It marks the first time he has played outside of England having previously spent time with Macclesfield, Halifax Town, Gateshead, Shrewsbury Town and Portsmouth before his move to Home Park in 2021.

Bolton cut a popular figure among Plymouth Argyle supporters but amid their step up to the Championship as his contract neared expiry, his exit was one a few people saw coming ahead of this summer transfer window.

He’ll head north with the well wishes of the Home Park faithful behind him and with plenty of EFL experience, hopefully allowing him to thrive in Scotland with some more game time at St Mirren.

The 28-year-old played in 119 League One games during his time in the EFL though most of his action came in non-league. He notched 140 appearances in the National League, most of which came with Halifax during two loan spells and a permanent stint with the Shaman prior to his rise to the EFL.