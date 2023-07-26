2 players who could realistically sign for Wrexham in the coming weeks

Wrexham will be eager to show what they are all about in League Two next season.

Wrexham have been patient with their recruitment so far this summer and have only brought in defender Will Boyle from Huddersfield Town.

Phil Parkinson’s side head into the Football League on the back of winning the National League title last term. Here is a look at two players who they could realistically sign in the coming weeks…

Matty Virtue

Wrexham have been linked with a swoop for the Blackpool midfielder recently, as per a report by TEAMtalk. The midfielder, who is 26-years-old, would give them more competition and depth in the middle of the park in the next campaign.

He joined his current club in 2019 having previously been on the books at Chelsea and Liverpool and has since made 70 appearances during his time at Bloomfield Road, chipping in with eight goals. The Londoner had a loan spell away from the Tangerines at Lincoln City last season too and his contract expires next summer meaning he is due to become a free agent in June 2024.

James Norwood

Reporter Alan Nixon has claimed on his Patreon that Wrexham are keen on luring the Barnsley striker down the fourth tier. The experienced forward is a proven goal scorer in the Football League and would be an ideal addition for the Welsh club, especially with Paul Mullin out injured.

The 32-year-old has played for the likes of Forest Green Rovers, Tranmere Rovers and Ipswich Town in the past and knows where the back of the net is. He has scored 183 in 504 outings so far in his career and the Tykes would have a decision to make on whether to keep or sell him should the Red Dragons make a move.