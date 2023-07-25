West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday and QPR among sides set to miss out as 19-year-old nears Championship move

West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday, QPR, Coventry City and Stoke City have all shown interest in Dexter Lembikisa but the Wolves man is set to join Rotherham United, TEAMtalk says.

19-year-old defender Lembikisa has been linked with a move to the Championship this summer after catching the eye in Wolves’ youth ranks and for the Jamaican national side.

He was first drawing interest from League One before reports claimed second-tier interest had emerged. Now, a fresh report from TEAMtalk has claimed the saga is set to come to a close.

They state that Rotherham United are poised to win the multi-club battle for Lembikisa.

West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday, QPR, Coventry City and Stoke City all expressed at interest in the versatile Wolves defender, as did Swiss side Grasshoppers Zurich. The Premier League side are keen for Lembikisa to gain some senior experience in the new season and it looks as though he’ll be doing so with Matt Taylor’s Millers.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Championship bound?

It looks as though Rotherham will be pulling off a bit of a coup getting Lembikisa when he’s had such wide scale interest. There are some sizeable clubs listed as admirers of his and he could have found decent game time with them too, but the Millers could prove best for his development as he looks to find regular action away from Molineux.

He’ll offer Taylor a versatile and athletic presence at the back. Lembikisa can play as a full-back on either the left or right-hand side, also operating as a wing-back. Not only that but he has been deployed as a defensive midfielder on occasion too.

With 10 Jamaica caps and four first-team appearances for Wolves to his name, the youngster will be determined to cement his place in the senior game with an impressive spell in the Championship.