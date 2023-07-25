West Brom, Ipswich Town and Birmingham City battle it out for PL free agent

West Brom, Ipswich Town and Birmingham City are all interested in former Nottingham Forest midfielder Jack Colback, as per Alan Nixon.

Colback, 33, made just 11 Premier League appearances for Nottingham Forest last season. The experienced midfielder joined Forest in 2018 and eventually helped guide them to Championship promotion making 41 second tier outings in the 2021/22 campaign.

The former Newcastle United man found himself struggling for consistent game time last season with Steve Cooper’s side undergoing a big overhaul in their quest for top tier stability.

Colback is now a free agent following the expiration of his contract at The City Ground and he has interest from several second tier sides.

According to Nixon’s Patreon page Birmingham City, Ipswich Town and West Brom are all interested in the free agent with Colback set to make his decision soon.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

A handy signing

Colback is nearing the back end of his career, but he has spent most of it in the Championship and Premier League meaning his experience is second to none at this level.

All three of the interested second tier sides would be benefited by the arrival of Colback and whilst it remains unknown which club he will decide to go to, it may come down to which side is able to offer him the most minutes.

The 33-year-old is still more than capable of performing at a level as high as the Championship, but that’s not all he offers. He’d also be able to act as a mentor to the youngsters in the dressing room who are just coming into the senior environment.

The season begins in less than two weeks and whilst there’s no deadline for Colback to sign for a team, it would make sense if he made his decision as early as possible to allow himself more time to settle into his new club before the competitive campaign begins.

It’ll be interesting to see which team wins the race for Colback with all three sides looking to move forward onto big things in the 2023/24 campaign.