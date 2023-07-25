Timescale emerges on Sunderland’s pursuit of Manchester United youngster

Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop will complete a permanent to Sunderland following his pre-season trip in America, as per Alan Nixon’s Patreon.

Bishop, 23, made just five appearances for Manchester United’s youth sides last season. The young English goalkeeper has previously spent a season on loan at Mansfield in League Two where he made 49 appearances in the 2021/22 campaign.

Alex Bass was Sunderland’s second choice keeper but his loan move to AFC Wimbledon earlier this month means the Black Cats are in the market for competition for Anthony Patterson.

Bishop has been rumoured to be of interest to Sunderland for quite some time now, but now Nixon has claimed a deal will be completed when Manchester United’s pre-season trip in America is over. This means fans can expect this one to be completed at the start of August.

One ticked off

Sunderland have made four signings so far this summer, but their squad does require more depth in certain areas and the arrival of Bishop would remove the goalkeeper position from their wanted list.

Patterson, also 23, seems to be quite comfortable as Tony Mowbray’s number one at the moment and the academy graduate’s development will likely be preferred over Bishop’s meaning the Manchester United man will initially come in as a number two.

However, that being said, performances and form are everything in football and should Patterson relax at any stage throughout the season Bishop will be there to step in and play a part.

Mowbray will be hoping his side manage another top six push this season, but it won’t be easy and the Black Cats will need more arrivals than just Bishop if they want to sustain a top six challenge this coming campaign.