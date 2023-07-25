‘There are concerns’ – How will Derby County fare in the 2023/24 League One season? Prediction

Derby County narrowly missed out on a League One play-off spot in the 2022/23 season.

Derby County finished 7th in League One and ended up just a point outside the play-offs after the final day of the season. Things could’ve been different for Paul Warne’s side after a poor run to end the season. However, they will be full of hope heading into the new season.

League One looks like a totally new competition to what it has done in previous years and that stands the Rams in good stead as we approach the 2023/24 campaign.

Here, our writers have their say on Derby County and predict whereabouts they’ll finish in League One next season…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Warne has had a busy summer so far. He’s added proven quality to his ranks in the likes of Sonny Bradley, Joe Ward and Kane Wilson. It’s clear to see Derby County have ambitions of making sure this is their final season in the third tier and they’re making the right moves to do so.

“Last season saw arguably the three strongest third tier sides get promoted and they’ve been replaced by three sides from the Championship who don’t look as threatening as the newly-relegated teams typically do. I don’t think the League One competition will be as tough next season, but teams like Derby County can’t afford to take things easy because irrelevant of competition it is a grueling division to get out of.

“I believe this has to be the year Derby County take with both hands. In my opinion they’re stronger than they were last year and Warne has already shown his side can play some good stuff so that should only improve. I can see them returning to the second tier this year, although I’m not sure which way they’ll do it.”

Prediction: Promotion

James Ray

“With League One looking weaker, Derby County have to go up this year. They’ll be up there as favourites for the title and with some of the players in their ranks and Paul Warne at the helm, rightly so. However, I do have reservations about their chances.

“Their starting backline could look Championship-ready if all fit and especially so if Eiran Cashin ends up staying. Their midfield ranks are still pretty strong too but in attack, there are concerns. James Collins and Conor Washington have both been prolific at this level before but I don’t think either are able to replace David McGoldrick as the leading talisman, with neither player impressing all that much in recent years.

“If they can sign a prolific striker, I’d back them as favourites for the title. However, as it stands, I’ll just say promotion.”

Prediction: Promotion