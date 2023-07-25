Targets move elsewhere and more: Sheffield Wednesday transfer news from the last week of the window

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to make up some more ground in the transfer market in the coming weeks as the opening day of the Championship season nears.

The Owls’ squad is looking pretty depleted but after signing Chilean defender Juan Delgado, the hope will be that more new faces can come through the doors to bolster Xisco Munoz’s ranks.

However, over the past week, Sheffield Wednesday will have had no choice but to cross some potential targets off their shopping list, with a number of players who have been linked with the club heading elsewhere.

Midfielder Charlie Savage was linked with Wednesday among a host of other clubs in the Championship and League One. However, he’s since completed a permanent move to League One side Reading.

Former loan favourite Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been consistently linked with the Owls as well with Munoz confirming he was a player on their list. He too has gone elsewhere though, linking up with Danish side Aarhus for the season.

Wolves defender Dexter Lembikisa is heading for Rotherham United, who are set to beat Sheffield Wednesday and a number of other second-tier sides to his temporary signature.

Those moves present blows for the Owls, but it hasn’t been all doom and gloom on the transfer front.

Reports emerged from French outlet RMC Sport stating PSG winger Djeidi Gassama is a target for Wednesday. Fellow Championship side Hull City are also said to be keen on the 19-year-old after spending time on loan with Belgian side KAS Eupen in the 2022/23 campaign.

Elsewhere, Spanish defender Pol Valentin has been linked with a move to Hillsborough.

The right-back has a good amount of experience in Spain’s second-tier and sees his contract expire next summer. However, after the signing of Delgado, it could be that Munoz is satisfied with his options on the right-hand side now.