Swindon Town bring in ex-Walsall man on trial ahead of potential reunion with Michael Flynn

Swindon Town are interest in free agent Liam Kinsella and have taken the midfielder on trial, as per The Real EFL.

Kinsella, 27, made 37 League Two appearances for Walsall last season. He scored one league goal as his side managed a 16th place finish in the fourth tier.

The former Ireland youth international has spent his full senior career to date with Walsall, but earlier this summer he saw his contract expire making him a free agent this window.

Michael Flynn, now manager at Swindon Town, knows Kinsella from his spell at the helm of Walsall and the 42-year-old boss is a big admirer of the midfielder.

Reports surfaced back in April hinting Swindon Town were interest in Kinsella, and now he’s available on a free it seems the ideal time to make a move.

The latest update suggests Kinsella will spend this week on trial at the Robins before Flynn decides whether or not to offer him a deal.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

A solid option

Swindon Town finished 10th last season in League Two. They have a long way to go if they want to make a real challenge for the play-offs this season, but adding Kinsella to their ranks isn’t a bad move to make.

The 27-year-old has over 200 appearances at both this level and above and the defensive midfielder is a more than capable option at this level.

It remains to be seen whether the former Walsall man will impress his former boss to offer him a contract ahead of the new season, but given their past relationship all the signs at the moment are certainly heading in that direction.

Swindon Town begin their campaign with a clash against Colchester United at home in less than two weeks time.