Swansea City’s true stance on potential Newcastle United raid emerges in fresh report

Swansea City are in need of a left wing-back this summer after losing Ryan Manning at the end of his contract.

His exit means the signing of another option on the left is a matter of importance for new boss Michael Duff and as of yet, despite plenty of links with potential targets, a player is yet to fill the void out wide.

Among those recently linked is Newcastle United’s out of favour Northern Irishman Lewis. It was said that the Swans had joined fellow Championship side Watford in eyeing the ex-Norwich City man but now, fresh claims have emerged on those initial reports.

Wales Online states that Lewis is not a player who has been discussed by Swansea City, with no pursuit active.

Lewis is down the pecking order at St. James’ Park and a move looks likely, though South Wales will not be his destination it seems.