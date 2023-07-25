Swansea City in advanced talks over Brighton loan swoop, move expected to go through

Swansea City are expected to sign Carl Rushworth on loan once he returns from Brighton & Hove Albion’s trip to America, as per TEAMtalk.

Swansea City have been on the hunt for a goalkeeper for much of the summer and thus far, the addition has eluded them.

Steven Benda’s injury means Andy Fisher is the only fit first-team ‘keeper in Michael Duff’s squad, so a new goalkeeper has been viewed as a matter of importance. Plenty of names have been linked, with Brighton talent Rushworth among those mentioned.

Now, a new report from TEAMtalk has said advanced talks are ongoing between Swansea and Brighton over a temporary deal for Rushworth. The expectation is that he will head to South Wales once the Seagulls’ pre-season trip to the U.S. is concluded.

A step up to the Championship looks to be next for the 22-year-old shot-stopper after impressive spells with Walsall and Lincoln City in League Two and League One respectively.

A solid addition

Should Rushworth’s move to Swansea City all fall into place, they’ll have a strong goalkeeper on their hands.

He looked a level above in his first EFL loan with Walsall and after making a good impression with Lincoln City , the Championship is the logical next step. He’s an England youth international and as a Brighton goalkeeper, he’s comfortable with the ball at his feet while also boasting solid shot-stopping abilities.

In Rushworth, Fisher and Benda (when the latter is fit again), Duff will have a solid goalkeeping department. Many were impressed with Benda when he got his chance in the side last season, so he should be solid competition for the Brighton starlet if the move goes through when he’s back in the UK.