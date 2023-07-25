Sunderland man linked and more: QPR transfer rumours from the last week of the window

QPR made another decent addition to their ranks last night, bringing in defender Morgan Fox on a permanent deal.

The Welshman joins on a two-year deal after leaving Stoke City as a free agent at the end of last season, becoming Gareth Ainsworth’s fourth signing of the summer so far.

And the fifth could well be Wycombe Wanderers centre-back Chris Forino. Recent reports have claimed that he’s set to reunite with Ainsworth at QPR, but one man who won’t be doing that is Lewis Wing after the ex-Wycombe man recently opted to join League One side Reading.

Elsewhere, QPR have been linked with a couple of Premier League names in Harvey Vale and Ryan Alebiosu.

Chelsea youngster Vale is said to be among a list of potential targets for neighbours QPR, whilst Arsenal’s young right-back Alebiosu looks set for a summer move, with QPR and Championship rivals Rotherham United both keeping tabs on the situation.

The 19-year-old Vale spent time on loan at Hull City last season but barely got a look-in before returning to Chelsea prematurely, whilst Alebiosu enjoyed a decent loan spell with Kilmarnock in Scotland.

And last week, it was claimed that QPR are among the sides eyeing a move for Sunderland right-back Lynden Gooch, though the R’s face competition from both Stoke City and Preston North End.

QPR then look like they could pull off a couple more signings before the start of next season. A right-back and a centre-back looks like an ongoing priority for the R’s, but this summer’s transfer window is steadily becoming an decent one.

QPR open their 2023/24 account away at Watford next month.