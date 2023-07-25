Stockport County keeping tabs on departed Manchester City man

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor has said that Rowan McDonald has been on trial following his departure from Manchester City.

Stockport County have been taking a look at the young defender over pre-season as he hunts for a new club.

McDonald, 21, cut ties with City at the end of last season after they decided not to extend his deal and he is now a free agent as he weighs up his next move.

The Hatters have been casting their eyes over him recently and Challinor has told the club YouTube channel: “Rowan McDonald is still in with us. Rowan has obviously come out of Man City this year, he’s had a really bad couple of years with injuries. We knew we would have to be careful with him. He played in the two early pre-season games.

“He did really well against Wolves on the back of the game over in Spain. He then had a little bit of a setback in terms of a quad (injury) so we’ve had to take him out of it, hence why he hasn’t been involved since.”

Option for Stockport

McDonald is an option for Stockport as they continue to consider their options this summer. He would add more competition and depth to their ranks ahead of the 2023/24 League Two campaign.

The Oldham-born man would also be a useful long-term addition as he has the potential to grow and develop in the future. However, any potential deal would obviously be a risk due to his injury problems in the past and as Challinor has alluded to, he has picked something up over pre-season too which isn’t ideal.

McDonald has been on the books at City for his whole career to date and has been a regular for the Premier League giants at various youth levels over the years. However, he never made a senior appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side due to the abundance of top quality options that they have in his position.

Stockport could throw him a Football League lifeline and they need to make a decision on him soon with the new season not too far away now. First up for the Hatters is a home clash against Gillingham on Saturday 5th August.