Sam Gallagher interest and more: Blackburn Rovers transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Blackburn Rovers have had a fairly subdued past week, with more rumours of potential outgoings than potential signings.

And the biggest story from the past week has centred around Ashley Phillips. The teen centre-back has long-term admiration from Tottenham Hotspur and one report last week said that the Englishman was undergoing a medical with the London club ahead of a £3million move.

Then, Alan Nixon revealed (via Inside Futbol) that the move was now in jeopardy after Rovers decided they wanted £5million for the player.

Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson had this to say:

“At the moment, there is not an agreement with the clubs. There are negotiations in that way and we will see what happens.”

Elsewhere, Sam Gallagher is also being linked with a move away this summer, and he too is being valued at £5million.

Last weekend, reports revealed that Championship duo Coventry City and Stoke City are both keen on the striker but that neither are willing to meet Blackburn Rovers’ £5million valuation of the 27-year-old.

And Tayo Edun continues to be linked with a move away, and he continues to be linked with a move to Charlton Athletic. South London Press recently revealed that the Addicks remain keen on Edun after he was told he could leave Ewood Park earlier this summer.

Lastly, Rovers have been linked with one potential new signing in Napoli’s Giuseppe Ambrosino. Rovers are said to fancy the Italian U20 striker as a potential replacement for now Villarreal striker Ben Brereton Diaz, but nothing has been said of the potential move since it was first reported.

Blackburn Rovers kick off their 2023/24 season at home to West Brom next month.