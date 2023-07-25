Reading casting eyes over free agent after Swansea City exit

Reading are taking a look at Tivonge Rushesha on trial following his exit from Swansea City, as per a report by the Reading Chronicle.

Reading are weighing up a potential swoop for the midfielder as they prepare for life in League One next season under new boss Ruben Selles after their relegation from the Championship.

Rushesha, 20, is available after cutting ties with Swansea at the end of the last campaign and will be considering his options.

The Reading Chronicle report that he is being looked at by the Royals along with fellow trialists Olamide Shodipo, Oan Djorkaeff and Tyler Bindon. The quartet all featured in their most recent pre-season friendly against Southampton last Saturday.

Reading keeping tabs on youngster

Reading need to bring in some more bodies ahead of next term as they look to mount an immediate promotion push from the third tier. They have so far brought in Sam Smith, Harvey Knibbs, Charlie Savage and Lewis Wing as they eye more arrivals over the next couple of weeks before their opening day clash against Peterborough United at home on Saturday 5th August.

Rushesha would be more of a long-term acquisition if they decide to offer him a deal. He doesn’t have too much experience just yet and only made one first-team appearance for Swansea.

The Wales youth international, who was born in Zimbabwe, rose up through the academy ranks of the Swans and was a regular for the Welsh outfit at their various youth levels, most recently their Under-21’s side.

However, they opted against extending his stay when his deal expired at the end of June and he will now be eager to show Reading what he can do during his trial stint.