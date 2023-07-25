QPR casting eyes over 28-year-old midfielder

QPR are bringing free agent midfielder Dominic Gape in on trial, as per a report from West London Sport.

QPR are still in the market for more new signings and a midfield addition wouldn’t go amiss.

Plenty of names have been linked with moves to Loftus Road over the course of the summer, with former Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Gape previously said to be on Gareth Ainsworth’s radar after working under his management at Adams Park.

Now, a fresh report from West London Sport has said that the midfielder is set for a trial with the R’s as Ainsworth looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park. He’s available for nothing after the Chairboys opted against renewing his contract and as a player known to Ainsworth, who could be a pretty safe addition.

Gape has a good amount of experience across the EFL, playing in League Two, League One and the Championship.

A safe signing?

While it might not look like the most inspirational signing on paper, a free transfer move for Gape could make for decent business. He’s a player Ainsworth knows well and the midfielder will know exactly what the boss’ demands are on and off the pitch, allowing him to settle in quickly and set standards for other players in the squad.

He’ll add some much-needed depth in the middle of the park and brings leadership and experience to the ranks. He played only 16 times across all competitions last season though, so signing Gape would need time to get to speed if he was to play regular Championship football.

As a free transfer and a known quantity to Ainsworth, this would be a low risk signing in the R’s bid to bolster their ranks.