PL shot-stopper on radar and more: Hull City transfer news from the last week of the window

Hull City have now made four summer signings, recently getting the loan signing of Ruben Vinagre over the line.

The move was a while in the making but for Hull City, it looks like a very impressive capture and it’ll give boss Liam Rosenior a very decent option at left-back next season.

This summer has been a lot quieter than last summer for Hull City. The Tigers spent quite heavily and it was always likely that they’d be more subdued this time round, though Rosenior is still expecting some more additions in the coming weeks.

Speaking to Hull Live, the Tigers boss recently said:

“We are in talks with some exciting players who we are competing for so I don’t think it’s right for me to talk about anyone at the moment.”

He continued:

“We’re really set. I know the positions we’re recruiting in and I pretty much know the players that we’re recruiting so I’m in a really comfortable place, so yes, I might have to put the foot down on the accelerator and get those players in.”

And one position that Hull look set to bolster is in goal. Several names have been linked with a summer move to the MKM Stadium and the latest being tipped to join is Bournemouth’s Mark Travers.

Hull Live recently revealed that Rosenior’s side remain in the race to sign Travers who also has interest from other Championship clubs, including Millwall.

And the last bit of Hull City transfer news from the last week comes from Portugal. Reports say that the Tigers have joined the rave to sign Sporting Lisbon winger Rafael Camacho, who also has interest from Norwich City, Stoke City, and Watford.

The former Liverpool man looks to have fallen out of favour in Portugal and he could now be on his way back to England, with the Championship looking his likeliest destination.

For Hull City then, the summer so far has been a shrewd one, but it looks like the best is yet to come for the Tigers.