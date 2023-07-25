PL man wanted by Hull, Millwall, and Stoke City now free to leave after recent development, says reporter

Mark Travers will be allowed to leave Bournemouth this summer, with the Cherries signing Inter Milan’s Andrei Radu.

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier today that Radu is heading to Bournemouth, and since, talkSPORT repoter Alex Crook has revealed that Radu’s arrival on the south coast will free up Travers to leave.

The Irish goalkeeper has been linked with a number of Championship teams this summer, including Hull City, Millwall, and Stoke City.

Recent reports revealed that Hull remain interested in the 24-year-old, whilst Stoke’s interest was only reported a week ago.

#AFCB are signing Inter Milan goalkeeper Andrei Radu on loan with a buy option. Radu’s arrival will allow Republic of Ireland international Mark Travers to leave. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) July 25, 2023

Travers has three caps for the Republic of Ireland and 70 total appearances for Bournemouth. During the 2021/22 Championship season, Travers featured 45 times in the league as Bournemouth earned promotion, with Travers winning the league’s Golden Glove that season too.

But since the Cherries’ promotion, Travers has fallen out of contention and now it looks like he could be on the move this summer – either permanently or on loan.

Travers on the move?

With Radu hading to Bournemouth, Travers now looks set to leave the club and it looks like the Championship will be his most likely destination this summer.

And he won’t be short of suitors either. Expect the three teams linked to be just a few of the teams keeping tabs on his situation, with this latest development bound to attract the interest of some other sides as well.

Travers is a very talented goalkeeper with proven Championship quality and leaving Bournemouth looks like it’d be best for the Irishman, who’s not getting a look-in on the south coast.

Who might sign him remains to be seen, but he’ll make for a very good signing for one club this summer.